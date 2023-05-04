Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Rises By 6.7%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.