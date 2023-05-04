Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Declines By 6.1%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalink Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLLIR. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLLIR opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Globalink Investment has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

