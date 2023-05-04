Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Decreases By 5.9%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KBWR opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

