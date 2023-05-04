Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.99

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 176826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,812.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,812.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $492,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.