Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.80-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,730. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

