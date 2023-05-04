Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 9.0 %

SBGI stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 67.51% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

