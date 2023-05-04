Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Shares Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

