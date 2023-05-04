Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

SWKS stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.