Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,195,438 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew makes up about 6.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Smith & Nephew worth $320,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

SNN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. 255,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.