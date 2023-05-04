Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller Sells 300 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SNA opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

