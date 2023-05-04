Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.22%.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

