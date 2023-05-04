South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

