Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 114000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Southern Energy from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Southern Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

