SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.31

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.31 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 98067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,836 shares of company stock worth $8,049,384. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.