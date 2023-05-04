SPACE ID Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $181.44 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a market cap of $181.44 million and $126.81 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.61635486 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $143,937,645.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

