SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.70

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 277516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

