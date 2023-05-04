SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,080 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 11.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 436,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,244. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

