SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 187,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 87,932 shares.The stock last traded at $66.15 and had previously closed at $67.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.