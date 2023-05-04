Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Trading Up 5.8%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 303,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Spectrum Global Solutions Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

