Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) is one of 86 public companies in the "Electric services" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spine Injury Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spine Injury Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Spine Injury Solutions Competitors 659 3663 3367 67 2.37

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Spine Injury Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spine Injury Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 -$810,000.00 -0.27 Spine Injury Solutions Competitors $1,069.31 billion $227.26 million -4.85

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spine Injury Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions. Spine Injury Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -145.94% -109.56% Spine Injury Solutions Competitors -23.21% 2.96% 0.19%

Summary

Spine Injury Solutions peers beat Spine Injury Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

