Spire Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Spire has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Spire has a payout ratio of 66.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SR opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spire by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.