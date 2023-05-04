Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,986. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 565.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $314,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $269,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

