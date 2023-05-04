Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.91

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 988144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

