Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.10

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 1062444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,417,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,132,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

