Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.60 million-$78.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.90 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,356. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,224.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,722 in the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

