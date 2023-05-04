Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,857,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 776,517 shares.The stock last traded at $37.94 and had previously closed at $42.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,398. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after buying an additional 197,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.