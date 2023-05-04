Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.19 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02) EPS.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,356. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

