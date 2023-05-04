Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.19 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02) EPS.
Sprout Social Price Performance
SPT stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,356. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Sprout Social
In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,517 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.