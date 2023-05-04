Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72-6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.58-$2.68 EPS.

SFM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 601,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,544. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

