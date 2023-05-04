Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.58-$2.68 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 532,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,897. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

