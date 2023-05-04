Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.58-2.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 846,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

