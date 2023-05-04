SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 4.6% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.88. 1,506,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,571,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,513,000 after buying an additional 1,992,473 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in SSR Mining by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 311,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 88,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.