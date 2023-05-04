STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Needham & Company LLC

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

STAA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,213. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

