Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $797.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

