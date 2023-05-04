Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,627 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.10. 5,254,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,349. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

