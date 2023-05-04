Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 51job in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.