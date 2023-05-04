Starfox Financial Services LLC Purchases 490 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC owned 1.23% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KORP. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 428,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KORP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $47.91.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

