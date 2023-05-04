Stargate Finance Price Down 4.1% This Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $102.47 million and $28.59 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

