State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $64,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.