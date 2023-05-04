State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $59,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.