State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $59,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Electric Power (AEP)
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.