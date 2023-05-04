State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $72.71 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $72,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.