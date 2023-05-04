State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $75.27 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $75,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

