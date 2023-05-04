State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $63,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $53,332,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

