State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $63,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

SNPS opened at $368.00 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

