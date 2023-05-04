State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,030 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Target worth $79,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Target by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Target by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

