State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,260 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone worth $57,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,717,216 shares worth $1,733,986,850. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.