State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,570 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Booking worth $88,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,646.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,578.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,272.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,731.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

