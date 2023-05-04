State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 49,790 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $72,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after buying an additional 513,343 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,640,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,963,000 after purchasing an additional 417,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,717,000 after buying an additional 416,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

