State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,910 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $67,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,113 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,100,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

