State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,140 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,168,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $98,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

