State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of KLA worth $62,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $378.17 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.